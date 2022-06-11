For Prophet Row Protesters At Delhi's Jama Masjid, Case Under Covid Rules

Around 500 protesters had gathered in and around the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers.

The Delhi Police have filed a case under the Epidemic Act, which has banned large gatherings and demonstrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, against protesters who assembled at the capital's Jama Masjid on Friday.

Around 500 protesters had gathered in and around the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers, raising slogans demanding arrest of former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

According to senior police officials, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near one of the gates of the mosque, and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. The protesters were dispersed from the area later and security was increased in the area.

Senior police officer Shweta Chauhan said, "Around 1,500 people had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers. When the prayers ended peacefully, some people came outside, started showing placards and shouted slogans. Some others also joined them later and the numbers went up to around 300."

"Police deployment always remains at Jama Masjid during Friday prayers. The protesters were dispersed within 10 to 15 minutes and the situation is peaceful. Legal action will be taken regarding the incident as per law. We have identified some of the miscreants and our teams are working to identify others," she added.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari, meanwhile, distanced himself from the protest. "We don't know who started it. Some people shouted slogans after the Friday prayers, and a large crowd gathered. They dispersed soon. Everything is fine now," he told NDTV.

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP on Sunday suspended Ms Sharma and expelled Mr Jindal.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and hatemonger Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against Ms Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, police officials had said.

Mr Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi have been named in the FIR.