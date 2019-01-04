Fog Delays Rail Services In Delhi; Flight Operations Remain Unaffected

The average delay was two to three hours, railway officials said. (File photo)

Eleven trains were delayed as visibility dropped due to fog in Delhi on Friday morning even as the minimum temperature settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

At 5.30 am, visibility at Palam and Safdarjung was zero and 400 metres respectively. The visibility was 50 and 400 metres at Palam and Safdarjung respectively at 8.30 am.

According to a Railways spokesperson, 11 trains were delayed due to fog and the average delay was two to three hours.

Purushottam Puri-New Delhi, Malda-Anand Vihar Express and Farakka Express Malda-Delhi were some of the trains that were delayed, he said.

However, operations were not affected at the Delhi airport.

Currently, the Lowest Runway Visual Range (RVR) is reported to be 175 metres, which does permit landings and even take-offs, a source said.

The humidity level on Friday was recorded was recorded at 100 per cent. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of haze or smoke. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

According to a meteorological department official, there might be light rains towards Saturday evening and the temperature is likely to fall on Sunday.

There might be rains over a span of the next couple of days, he said.