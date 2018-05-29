17-Year-Old Opens Fire At Notorious Gangster Outside Delhi Trial Court

"We are trying to find out what happened. But firing incident has taken place," news agency IANS quoted a police officer. The injured person has been identified as Dinesh Pathak, a gangster who is an accused in the murder of Haryana folk singer Harshita Dahiya in October last year.
A police officer, who was close to where the firing took place, told news agency IANS that some "gun shots were fired". Police said the teenager fired at Dinesh Pathak when he and two other under-trials were brought to the court on Tuesday afternoon.
Police are investigating the incident.
CommentsIn December 2015, a policeman was killed and two others were injured at another trial court in Deljhi when a gang allegedly opened fire at an undertrial from a rival gang. The firing took place inside the Karkardooma Court premises in east Delhi.
(With inputs from IANS)