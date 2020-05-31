Firing At Delhi Farmhouse Of Union Minister's Party Leader, Guard Injured

Delhi: The police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to trace the attacker (File)

A security guard at the Republican Party of India (RPI) leader's Delhi farmhouse was shot in the legs on Sunday by an unidentified man, who was trying to barge into the premises. The police later shifted the 50-year-old guard, Harinath, to a hospital.

The incident took place at RPI minority wing chairman, Shameem Saifi's farmhouse at Nehal Vihar area of the national capital at around 9.30 AM, the police said. When Harinath blocked the man's attempt to enter the house, he was shot in the legs. The attacker shot five rounds, triggering panic in the area.

The police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to trace the attacker. Investigation is on.

The RPI is led by Ramdas Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.