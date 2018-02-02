Fire Erupts At Shoe Factory In Delhi's Peera Garhi

The fire spread to the basement, first and second floors of the factory. One fireman was injured as the personnel tried to bring the situation under control

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: February 02, 2018 11:05 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fire Erupts At Shoe Factory In Delhi's Peera Garhi

At least 20 fire engines rushed to the spot to control the fire.

New Delhi:  A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in west Delhi's Peeragarhi area this morning. At least 20 fire engines rushed to the spot. The fire spread to the basement, first and second floors of the factory. One fireman was injured as the personnel tried to bring the situation under control.

No one was inside the factory when the fire erupted. The police are trying to ascertain what caused the fire.

Comments
Close [X]
"The incident happened around 2.30 am, and it took several hours to douse the fire. The situation is under control now," a fire official told news agency ANI.

Just days ago, 17 people, including 10 women, were killed in a huge fire that ripped through a firecracker warehouse in north Delhi's Bawana industrial area.
 

Trending

fire at shoe factoryDelhi fire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................