Fire Erupts At Shoe Factory In Delhi's Peera Garhi

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in west Delhi's Peeragarhi area this morning. At least 20 fire engines rushed to the spot. The fire spread to the basement, first and second floors of the factory. One fireman was injured as the personnel tried to bring the situation under control.No one was inside the factory when the fire erupted. The police are trying to ascertain what caused the fire."The incident happened around 2.30 am, and it took several hours to douse the fire. The situation is under control now," a fire official told news agency ANI.Just days ago, 17 people, including 10 women, were killed in a huge fire that ripped through a firecracker warehouse in north Delhi's Bawana industrial area.