Fire Breaks Out At Directorate General Of Health Services Office In Delhi

A fire broke out at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Office in Karkardooma this afternoon.

A team of 22 fire tenders have been deployed on the spot to extinguish the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details awaited.

