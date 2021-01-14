Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, No One Injured

Dramatic visuals show thick plumes of smoke coming out of windows

A fire broke out at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital this afternoon after which the blaze was brought under control in 15 minutes. Seven fire engines rushed to the spot after getting the call at around 1.25 pm today.

The fire broke out in the nurses' room on the fourth floor of the Outpatient Department (OPD) block of the hospital.

No one was injured in the fire.

Dramatic visuals show thick plumes of smoke coming out of windows. It is not clear how the fire broke out. Officials suspect short-circuit may have led to the fire.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 1.40 pm, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service told news agency PTI.