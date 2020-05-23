Fire Breaks Out At Cygnus Hospital In South Delhi, 8 Fire Engines Rushed

Eight firetrucks were rushed to the Cygnus Orthocare Hospital (Representational)

A fire broke out in a COVID-19 designated hospital in south Delhi this evening. Eight firetrucks were rushed to the Cygnus Orthocare Hospital -- the fire is now under control.

Several patients were in danger however the situation has been brought under control. Eight patients, who were at the hospital, were rescued safely.

The fire broke out in an Operation Theatre and a recovery room on the third floor of the four-storey building. It is not clear how the fire started.

The hospital, which was turned into reserve for COVID-19 patients amid the pandemic, is located opposite IIT-Delhi in Hauz Khas.

Further details are awaited.