Father Killed, Daughter Injured After MCD Truck Rams Into Bike In Delhi

A 45-year-old man was killed and his daughter was injured after an MCD truck rammed into their motorcycle in Delhi's Pul Prahaladpur, police said on Monday.

According to police, Kuldeep was driving the bike and his daughter Anshika was a pillion rider when the MCD truck hit them near Shiv Mandir Red Light of Pul Prahaladpur.

Kuldeep and his daughter were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where Kuldeep was declared dead. Anshika is under treatment, police said.

A police team inspected the spot and seized the truck. The driver of the truck is on run, police said.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation is underway.

