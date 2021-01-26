Gates Of Several Delhi Metro Stations Closed Amid Farmers' Protests

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today closed the entry and exit gates at several metro stations as thousands of protesting farmers entered the national capital as they took out a tractor rally against the new farm laws.
Clashes were seen in several parts of Delhi as the police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to lathi-charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.
Entry and exit gates for several stations on Delhi Metro's green line stations are among those that have been closed.
"Entry/exit gates of ITO metro station are closed," DMRC tweeted, referring to the station in central Delhi's ITO area where the protesting farmers reached.
The Delhi Traffic Police had asked commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers are conducting their tractor rally.
These are the Delhi Metro stations where the entry and exit gates are closed:
ITO
Indraprastha
Lal Quila
Brigadier Hoshiar Singh
Bahadurgarh City
Pandit Shree Ram Sharma
Tikri Border
Tikri Kalan
Ghevra
Mundka Industrial Area
Mundka
Rajdhani Park
Nangloi Railway Station
Nangloi
Samaypur Badli
Rohini Sector 18/19
Haiderpur Badli Mor
Jahangir Puri
Adarsh Nagar
Azadpur
Model Town
GTB Nagar
Vishwavidyalaya