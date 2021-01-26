Gates Of Several Delhi Metro Stations Closed Amid Farmers' Protests

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today closed the entry and exit gates at several metro stations as thousands of protesting farmers entered the national capital as they took out a tractor rally against the new farm laws.

Clashes were seen in several parts of Delhi as the police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to lathi-charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.

Entry and exit gates for several stations on Delhi Metro's green line stations are among those that have been closed.

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of all stations on green line are closed. https://t.co/qsvJv21u3q — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

"Entry/exit gates of ITO metro station are closed," DMRC tweeted, referring to the station in central Delhi's ITO area where the protesting farmers reached.

The Delhi Traffic Police had asked commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers are conducting their tractor rally.

These are the Delhi Metro stations where the entry and exit gates are closed:

ITO

Indraprastha

Lal Quila

Brigadier Hoshiar Singh

Bahadurgarh City

Pandit Shree Ram Sharma

Tikri Border

Tikri Kalan

Ghevra

Mundka Industrial Area

Mundka

Rajdhani Park

Nangloi Railway Station

Nangloi

Samaypur Badli

Rohini Sector 18/19

Haiderpur Badli Mor

Jahangir Puri

Adarsh Nagar

Azadpur

Model Town

GTB Nagar

Vishwavidyalaya