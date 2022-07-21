Face Cut As Fight Breaks Out In Delhi's Tihar Jail Over Watching TV: Cops

The injured inmate had his face cut in the attack and was taken to the hospital.

A fight over watching television led to an inmate in Delhi's Tihar jail being attacked by two others, according to officials.

The incident took place in jail number 5 today, the police said.

The fight broke out in a barrack where offenders aged between 18 and 21 years are lodged, a senior jail official said, adding that two inmates attacked a third one with a sharp metal piece taken from a fan.

The injured inmate had his face cut in the attack. He was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital, from where he was discharged subsequently, the officials said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)