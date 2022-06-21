Ethiopian Man With Cocaine Worth Rs 29 Crore Arrested At Delhi Airport

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Addis Ababa on Saturday.

An Ethiopian man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country cocaine worth Rs 29 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

Seizure of 1.955 kgs of Cocaine valued at Rs. 29.325 Cr from a pax arriving from Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/hZ0Q2qYbGe — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) June 21, 2022

During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, around 1.9 kg cocaine was recovered from a trolley bag, it said.

The cocaine, valuing Rs 29.32 crore in the international market, has been seized and the passenger was arrested.

