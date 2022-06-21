Ethiopian Man With Cocaine Worth Rs 29 Crore Arrested At Delhi Airport

During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, around 1.9 kg cocaine was recovered from a trolley bag.

New Delhi:

An Ethiopian man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country cocaine worth Rs 29 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, around 1.9 kg cocaine was recovered from a trolley bag, it said.

The cocaine, valuing Rs 29.32 crore in the international market, has been seized and the passenger was arrested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

