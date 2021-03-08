Electric Scooter Charging Point Catches Fire Outside Delhi Metro Station

Metro officials using fire-extinguisher cylinders managed to put out the blaze

A fire broke out outside Vishwavidyalaya metro station in north Delhi's university campus today. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The fire started from an electric vehicle charging station outside the metro station. The owners of three electric scooters had plugged in their vehicles and kept them on for charging.

However, the charging station began to send out sparks and soon a fire broke out. The three electric scooters were burnt by the fire.

Metro officials using fire-extinguisher cylinders managed to put out the blaze before fire engines arrived, officials said.

This was reportedly the first fire incident in Delhi involving an electric vehicle charging station in public.