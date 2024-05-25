As Delhi Votes Today, What's Open And What's Closed In The National Capital

As the political fervor intensifies in the national capital, Delhiites have braced themselves for the crucial sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections taking place today. With voting for all seven parliamentary seats being held today, the city is witnessing heightened security measures and meticulous preparations in polling booths to ensure a seamless voting process.

Here's a breakdown of what's open and what's closed in Delhi on May 25:

What's Closed?

Liquor Outlets: In adherence to the directives issued by the Election Commission of India, all liquor stores and licensed premises in Delhi, along with the adjoining cities of Faridabad and Gurugram, will remain closed from 6 pm on May 23 to 6 pm on May 25.

Educational Institutes: With the mercury soaring and heatwave conditions persisting, schools and educational institutions in the national capital will remain closed on polling day, ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Banks: In observance of the fourth Saturday of the month, banks across Delhi will remain closed today, aligning with the electoral schedule.

What Is Open

Essential Services: Vital services including hospitals, pharmacies, and public transportation will continue to operate seamlessly today, ensuring uninterrupted access to healthcare and mobility for citizens. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation witnessed an early start, with services commencing at 4 am across all routes to facilitate voter turnout.

Commercial Establishments: Retail outlets, restaurants, and malls will maintain their regular operations on polling day, allowing residents to carry out their daily activities without disruption.

Public Transportation: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has pledged its support to facilitate voter participation by deploying additional bus services on 35 routes across the city from 4 am onwards, complementing the extended metro services.

The results for all Lok Sabha seats will be announced on June 4, following conclusion of the seventh and final phase voting on June 1.