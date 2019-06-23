Elderly Couple, Help Found Dead With Throats Slit At South Delhi Home

The police suspect robbery could be the motive behind the killings. (File)

A couple and their house help were found dead in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar today, the police said.

The couple, Vishnu Kumar, 80, and Shishi Mathur, 75, both retired government officials, were living in Vasant Vihar apartments. The house help, Khushboo Nautiyal, 24, was also staying in their house.

All three of them were found with their throats slit, the police said.

After some people saw blood under the door of their house in the morning today, they alerted the police, who rushed to the spot. The police suspect robbery could be the motive behind the killings. Further investigation is on, the police said.

The couple's son died recently in an accident, while their daughter lives elsewhere.