Multiple Raids In Delhi Linked To Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain's Case

Satyendar Jain Corruption Case: Enforcement Directorate raids multiple locations in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in the national capital region in connection with a money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates, officials said today.

At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency under the searches.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present.

The probe agency had seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after similar raids were conducted against Satyendar Jain's family and others after his arrest.

ED seized Rs 2.82 crores cash, 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg under PMLA from Satyendar Jain's premises (PTI Photo)

Satyendar Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.



