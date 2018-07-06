Railways Sets "New Milestone", Constructs 6 Subways In Less Than 5 Hours

With this, all unmanned level crossings over Sambalpur Division have been eliminated, the DRM said today.

Delhi | | Updated: July 06, 2018 18:23 IST
Railways Sets 'New Milestone', Constructs 6 Subways In Less Than 5 Hours

East Coast Railway built six limited height subways in as little as 5 hours (Representational)

The East Coast Railway has created a record of sorts by constructing six limited height subways (LHS) in less than five hours, according to Divisional Railway Manager of Sambalpur.

With this, all unmanned level crossings over Sambalpur Division have been eliminated, the divisional railway manager said today.

"The six subways have been launched simultaneously in Sambalpur Division and completed in a single block of four and half hours on July 5," claimed Dr. Jaydeep Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, East Coast Railway, Sambalpur

In view of the building of six limited height subways, seven level crossing gates will be completely closed in Bhawanipatna-Lanjigarh Road Section of Kalahandi area of Odisha.

"Launching of six LHSs in Sambalpur Division is a first of its kind not only in East Coast Railway, but also in the entire Indian Railways.

"This was done in spite of the tremendous challenges involved in launching six LHSs in one go and despite the unfavourable monsoon weather conditions...This has set up a new milestone in the history of Indian Railways," the divisional railway manager said.
 

