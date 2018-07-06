Railways Sets 'New Milestone', Constructs 6 Subways In Less Than 5 Hours

East Coast Railway built six limited height subways in as little as 5 hours (Representational)

The East Coast Railway has created a record of sorts by constructing six limited height subways (LHS) in less than five hours, according to Divisional Railway Manager of Sambalpur.



With this, all unmanned level crossings over Sambalpur Division have been eliminated, the divisional railway manager said today.



"The six subways have been launched simultaneously in Sambalpur Division and completed in a single block of four and half hours on July 5," claimed Dr. Jaydeep Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, East Coast Railway, Sambalpur



In view of the building of six limited height subways, seven level crossing gates will be completely closed in Bhawanipatna-Lanjigarh Road Section of Kalahandi area of Odisha.



