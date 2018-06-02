Dust Storms Likely In Delhi, Neighbouring States Today Neighbouring states, including Uttarakhand,Haryana,Chandigarhwill also be affected by the thunderstorms, the Met department said.

Sudden dust storms with speed of 40 kmph hit Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad on Friday. New Delhi: Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning are likely in the national capital today, the Met department has said.



The India Meteorological Department warning comes despite the city witnessing clear sky in the morning.



"The sky was mainly clear in the morning. However, there is possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening," an India Meteorological Department official forecast for the National Capital Region.



Neighbouring states, including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh will also be affected by the thunderstorms, the Met department said.



The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.



Maximum temperature on Friday settled at 42 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.



