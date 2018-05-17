Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: Light Rain, 50 Kmph Gusty Winds, Hit Delhi

New Delhi: New Delhi and other areas adjoining the national capital have been hit by a dust storm and light rain this evening. The National Disaster Management Authority or NDMA has sent an advisory asking people to try and stay indoors.
"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over many places of Delhi and adjoining areas of Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Bawal, Kosli, Charkhi dadri, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sonipat, Ganaur, Nuh, Manesar, palwal, sohna, Faridabad ,Ballabhgarh, Noida and Alwar during next two hours," the NDMA tweeted, crediting the information to the Indian Meteorological Department.
Winds ranging from 50 to 70 kilometres per hour will also accompany the thunderstorm.
Weather department predicts light rain, thunderstorm in Delhi
The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD predicted light rain as well as a thunderstorm with winds of 50-70 kilometres per hour in Delhi and the National Capital Region.
A dust storm was reported to have hit Delhi's Vijay Chowk.
The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD predicted light rain as well as a thunderstorm with winds of 50-70 kilometres per hour in Delhi and the National Capital Region.
A dust storm was reported to have hit Delhi's Vijay Chowk.
No more content
Comments