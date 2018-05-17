Thunderstorm, Rain, 50 Kmph Winds Hit Delhi

Winds with speeds ranging from 50 to 70 kilometres per hour will also accompany the thunderstorm.
"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over many places of Delhi and adjoining areas of Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Bawal, Kosli, Charkhi dadri, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sonipat, Ganaur, Nuh, Manesar, palwal, sohna, Faridabad ,Ballabhgarh, Noida and Alwar during next two hours," the NDMA tweeted, crediting the information to the Indian Meteorological Department.
The thunderstorm comes just a day after Delhi was hit by a massive dust storm early Wednesday morning. Strong winds, accompanied by dust, struck the city while bringing a sudden decline in the temperature on Wednesday, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply.
After the Sunday storm, the weather department had said that the thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours.
Earlier on May 2, a dust storm wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, killing more than 100 people, uprooting trees and flattening houses.