Driver Dies After Car Loaded With Newspapers Catches Fire In South Delhi

A 23-year-old man died after his car that was loaded with newspapers caught fire in south Delhi's BRT road near Sheikh Sarai, police said today.

The man has been identified as Sumit, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, the police said. He was on his way to Gurgaon to deliver newspapers from a printing press in Noida when the accident took place, a senior officer said.

The front portion of the vehicle was damaged and it appeared that the car might have hit another vehicle, he said.

He could not come out of the vehicle and sustained severe burn injuries.

He was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Sumit was driving the car for the last six months. It was found registered in the name of one Jaspreet Kaur, who is a resident of Jyoti Nagar in Delhi, he said.

A case has been registered, the officer said, adding an investigation is underway.



