Driver Dead After Truck Overturns. He Tried Fleeing After Killing 1: Cops

A 34-year-old truck driver in Delhi died after his vehicle overturned a little ahead as he tried to flee after allegedly hitting three other persons and killing one, police said. The incident happened on Wednesday in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur.

The dead driver was identified as Rajan while the 17-year-old girl who was killed by him was identified as Shikha, police said.

Shikha was walking home from school along with a Kanchan when they were hit by the truck that was reversing. The truck also hit another pedestrian identified as Umesh, the police said.

Umesh is employed as a helper in a tractor-trolley at Mukundpur Chowk, the police added.

After the incident, the driver tried to flee the spot. As he was driving towards Azadpur, his truck overturned at the Mukundpur flyover following which the driver died.

Rajan and Shikha were rushed to a hospital nearby. While Rajan was declared brought dead, Shikha died due to her injuries, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said, adding that a probe is underway.

The other two injured are undergoing treatment.