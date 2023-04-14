Don't Use 'Complex' Urdu, Persian Words, Delhi Top Cop Reminds Officers

Delhi Police had been asked to use simpler laguage four years ago.

"Aham" is out, "Vishesh" or "Special" is in. "Mujrim" is banned, but "Apradhi" or "Culprit" are cleared. Delhi Police staff have been served a reminder that complex Urdu or Persian words should not be used while filing FIRs, diaries or chargesheets.

The order by the Delhi Police Commissioner follows a 2019 directive by the Delhi High Court that asked the police to use simple and plain language that can be understood by the complainant and all parties involved.

The police chief, Sanjay Arora, said in a circular on Tuesday that despite previous instructions, some police officers were still using archaic Urdu and Persian words that were not easily comprehensible.

He said that such words should be replaced by simpler alternatives in Hindi and English. He also shared a list of 383 complex words with their simpler equivalents with all the district and investigating units.

The circular said that senior officers at the police station and district level should ensure the order is followed. It also warned that non-compliance would result in disciplinary action.

The order came after the Delhi High Court observed in 2019 that some of the words used by the police in First Information Reports or FIRs and chargesheets were incomprehensible even to lawyers and judges.

"Too much flowery language, the meaning of which is to be found out by a dictionary, should not be used. FIR should be in the words of the complainant. The police is there for the public at large and not just for persons with doctorate degree in Urdu or Persian. Simple language should be used, instead of high sounding words. People have to know what is written. It is applicable to use of English also. Don't use bombastic language," the court had told Delhi Police.