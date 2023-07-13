As Yamuna Level Rise, Delhi Metro Issues Advisory On Station Route Change

DMRC has imposed a speed restriction of 30 km/hr on metro trains while passing over the Yamuna river.

In view of the rising water level of Yamuna, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station will be inaccessible. It has also imposed a speed restriction of 30 km/hr on metro trains while passing through the tracks over the Yamuna river.

The water level breached the danger mark to an all-time record at 208.05 metres on Monday.

In a tweet, DMRC wrote, “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, an interchange facility is available.”

The municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) also issued an advisory on Wednesday for some cremation grounds near the Yamuna river. MCD informed that there is waterlogging at Geeta Colony crematorium, and also highlighted the possibility of water entering into the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

The advisory issued read, "There is a possibility of water entering into the Nigam Bodh Ghat hampering the cremation-related activities. Therefore, the general public is advised to take the dead bodies of their near and dear to the nearby cremation grounds i.e. Panchkuyian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably near their colony.”

MCD advised people to use the facilities at Karkardooma and Ghazipur cremation grounds. It stated: "There is waterlogging at Geeta Colony crematorium due to increasing water level of Yamuna. Citizens are requested to use cremation facilities at Karkardooma and Ghazipur cremation grounds, arrangements have been done. MCD is providing all the facilities at its cremation grounds for the convenience of the citizens.”

Due to the rising level of water in Yamuna, following the incessant rainfall, the Delhi traffic police has also issued an advisory for commuters. The traffic movement has been diverted on several roads including ISBT road, GT Karnal Road, Nigam Bodh Ghat road, Ring Road near ITO, Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul, Indira Gandhi Stadium road, and low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate.