Fire Breaks Out In Paper Factory In East Delhi, 15 Fire Engines On Spot

The fire in Dilshad Garden paper factory in East Delhi broke out at 2 PM.

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: March 23, 2019 16:54 IST
Fifteen fire engines have been sent to the spot, said chief fire officer.


New Delhi: 

A fire broke out in the basement of a paper factory in Dilshad Garden area at around 2 PM today. 

Fifteen fire engines have been sent to the spot to douse the fire, Delhi chief fire officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yesterday a massive fire broke out at a nail paint factory in Northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. The fire department were reported about the fire at around 8 PM and 13 fire engines were rushed to the spot and fire was doused at around 11:15 PM. No casualty was reported.

More details awaited.



