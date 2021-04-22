Family Unwilling, Delhi Cop Takes Covid Victim's Body To Crematorium

Delhi Police ASI Sushil helped a family by taking the body of a Covid victim for last rites

Stories of people helping out others against all odds continue to come from the national capital and elsewhere across the country amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police received praise on social media for stepping up to help the family of a man who died of COVID-19.

Sonu, 35, a resident of north-east Delhi's Gokulpuri, died due to complications from coronavirus infection. However, the family couldn't take the body to the crematorium fearing Covid infection, the Delhi Police tweeted.

The assistant sub-inspector, Sushil, met the family and agreed to take the body for last rites. Before that, the policeman hired a private ambulance and took the body to a hospital for autopsy.

"ASI Sushil of PS Gokulpuri NE Dist #DelhiPolice took body of 35yr-old Sonu suffering for 3-4 days to hospital for post mortem in pvt Amb & later to Ashok Nagar crematorium for last rites when his family members didn't come forward fearing #covid. One of your #DilKiPolice #Heros," the Delhi Police tweeted, along with a photo of the policeman.

Hospitals in Delhi have been sending out SOS for oxygen refill, with many claiming they have oxygen to last only a few hours. The healthcare infrastructure in the national capital and other towns and cities across the nation is severely strained due to a big rush of Covid patients.

The surge in Covid cases in recent weeks have led to what is now being called a deadlier second wave of the pandemic.

Social media is full of stories of desperate people trying to find oxygen or a hospital bed for their friends and family.