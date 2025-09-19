Despite Tin-Shed Structures, Schools Performing Well: Delhi Government To High Court

The Delhi government on Wednesday defended the condition of several government schools functioning under tin sheds, and told the Delhi High Court that despite infrastructural constraints, the schools are performing "excellently" on academic fronts.

The submission came in response to a petition highlighting the plight of students studying in tin-shed classrooms in the national capital. The petition, filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal, concerns three government schools, including Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Kamla Market and two schools in Ashok Nagar.

Delhi Government's response on Kamla Market School

In its affidavit, the government stated that the Directorate of Education has rationalised that no student is required to sit in tin-shed classrooms. The school has 38 permanent classrooms, all allocated for teaching. Additionally, the multipurpose hall, equivalent to four classrooms, has been converted into two classrooms.

Administrative spaces such as offices, staff rooms, and the principal's room have been temporarily shifted to functional tin sheds until permanent construction is completed. "With this arrangement, all academic activities will be conducted in pucca rooms," the affidavit assured.

On Ashok Nagar schools

On the two Ashok Nagar schools, the government defended their functioning under tin sheds, citing strong academic performance. In the 2023-24 academic year, Class X pass percentages were 98.43 per cent at the Girls' School (GGSS) and 95.8 per cent at the Boys' School (GBSS). The results further improved in 2024-25, with pass rates rising to 98.75 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively, the Delhi government said.

It added that the schools also serve 56 differently abled students with the support of five special educators. The affidavit highlighted the provision of facilities such as CWSN-friendly toilets, dual desks, green boards, and a central park with a plantation to create a conducive learning environment.

Currently, GGSS has 473 students and GBSS has 332 students. The government argued that relocating students mid-session would severely disrupt their studies, particularly since nearby schools are already overcrowded, each accommodating nearly 3,000 students.

The government further noted that in School Management Committee (SMC) meetings held in June 2024 and September 2025, parents and residents strongly opposed any move to shift the schools to another area. They cited safety concerns, financial burdens, and inconvenience to children as major reasons against relocation.

Petitioner Ashok Agarwal, however, criticised the stance, saying, "This is the first time Delhi has seen a government justifying teaching more than 1,000 students of Classes 6 to 12 entirely in tin-shed classrooms."

The matter will be heard next on October 9.