Designer Clothes Worth Rs 25 Lakh Stolen From Delhi Showroom

Police received information about the incident at around 6 am today. (Representational)

Thieves decamped with designer clothes worth Rs 25 lakh from a showroom in the national capital's Chhattarpur area, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place late on Wednesday night and was captured on CCTV.

According to the purported video of the incident, two men were first seen breaking the lock of the showroom 'Mascarra' of designer Sonika Chhabra situated on the main 100 Feet road, Chhattarpur.

A while later the pair is seen exiting with large bags apparently stuffed with clothes in both their hands.

According to DCP South Chandan Chowdhary, Mehrauli Police Station received information of the theft through a phone call at around 6 am today.

"Two men are seen in CCTV footage from 3:45 am to approximately 4:30 am breaking lock and taking away clothes from the showroom."

Police said they have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Further details are awaited.

