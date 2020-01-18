Dense Fog In Delhi, Flight Operations Hit

A layer of fog engulfs the national capital early this morning. (ANI)

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital early this morning affecting flight operations as visibility dropped drastically. Conditions on the city roads were no different as vehicles were seen moving at low speeds with emergency lights on.

"The visibility was nearly zero. I had to switch on emergency lights of my car as I commuted for work," said Anuj Srivastava, who works at a firm in Noida, near Delhi. He said it took him one hour to reach his workplace from his home in west Delhi.

Mahesh Palawat, a top official at weather agency Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, tweeted that visibility at Palam airport was below 100 metres.

Vistara has also asked its passengers to check updated status of their flights before leaving for airport.

#TravelUpdate Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi and Ranchi, arrivals/departures from Delhi and Ranchi are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK<Flight no.>to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. - Vistara (@airvistara) January 18, 2020

The city is likely to witness moderate to-dense fog for the next 48 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The dense fog has been attributed to the incessant rains and hailstorm across the northern plains.

The pollution levels in the national capital decreased slightly, a day after the city witnessed widespread rains. The overall air quality index stood at 265 at 4 pm.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

Dense fog is expected in the national capital on Saturday while the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 18 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said.