Delivery Man, 39, Beaten To Death In Delhi's Latest Road Rage Shocker

Police have arrested two accused and seized the vehicle. (Representational)

A 39-year-old delivery worker was beaten to death in Delhi's latest road rage shocker Saturday night, police have said.

Two young men, Manish Kumar (19) and Lalchand (20), have been arrested for allegedly thrashing Pankaj Thakur during an argument over not clearing the way for a car in Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar.

According to police, Thakur was found unconscious in an alley near Ranjeet Nagar Main Market late on Saturday night. His scooter was next to him. Local residents rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Thakur's body had several injury marks.

Police identified him by documents he was carrying. They found that he worked as a helper in a shop and delivered groceries. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

During their investigation, police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity. They spotted two men getting out of a cab, arguing with Thakur and then beating him to the point where he collapses to the ground, unconscious.

The cops tracked down the cab using its number and identified the accused as Manish and Lalchand. On reaching their homes, police found that the two had fled. The cops then launched a search and the two were arrested last afternoon.

According to police, the accused had told them that they were driving though the alley Saturday night when they saw Thakur standing in the way with his scooter. They asked him to give way and this started an argument. As the altercation dragged on, they said, the two got off the car and pushed Thakur's scooter. This led to a fight during which Thakur collapsed. Manish and Lalchand then fled the spot. The cops have seized the vehicle and further probe is on.