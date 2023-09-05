In Pics: Delhi's 'Waste To Art' Park- A Tribute To G20 Nations

As a way to commemorate the G20 nations, artists have created scrap metal sculptures of national birds and animals from these countries.

In Pics: Delhi's 'Waste To Art' Park- A Tribute To G20 Nations

A total of 22 animal and bird sculptures are on display.

New Delhi:

New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) in collaboration with 25 artists from Lalit Kala Akademy have converted a park named after former Vietnamese president Ho Chi Min into a 'Waste to Art' Park in Chanakya Puri, New Delhi.

As a way to commemorate the G20 nations, artists have created scrap metal sculptures of national birds and animals from these countries. Artists have welded iron bars, metal plates, automobile parts, gas cylinders and other junk material for crafting sculptures of animal and birds from these countries.

A total of 22 animal and bird sculptures are on display.

fq0f51r

The American bison, also called the American buffalo, at the Waste to Art park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

p4adpmp8

India's dancing peacock welcomes visitors to the Waste to Art park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

82busqb8

Pair of Springbok from South Africa at the Waste to Art park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

83g8crso

Korean Magpie from South Korea at the Waste to Art park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

7hj1s3k

Red Crowned Crane from China at the Waste to Art park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

bagl3rs

Beaver, national animal of Canada at the Waste to Art park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

t6nkqhq8

Puma from Argentina at the Waste to Art park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

80kpivl8

Gallic Rooster of France at the Waste to Art park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

tgjftqcg

Italian Sparrows at the Waste to Art park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

kgvs7ojo

Brown Bear of Russia at the Waste to Art Park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

.