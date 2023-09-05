In Pics: Delhi's 'Waste To Art' Park- A Tribute To G20 Nations

A total of 22 animal and bird sculptures are on display.

New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) in collaboration with 25 artists from Lalit Kala Akademy have converted a park named after former Vietnamese president Ho Chi Min into a 'Waste to Art' Park in Chanakya Puri, New Delhi.

As a way to commemorate the G20 nations, artists have created scrap metal sculptures of national birds and animals from these countries. Artists have welded iron bars, metal plates, automobile parts, gas cylinders and other junk material for crafting sculptures of animal and birds from these countries.

A total of 22 animal and bird sculptures are on display.