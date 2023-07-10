Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel Closed Due To Waterlogging

The city recorded 107 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.

New Delhi:

The Pragati Maidan tunnel was closed for traffic on Monday due to waterlogging, officials said on Monday.

In a tweet, the traffic police said, "Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly." 

The city recorded 107 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday. 

