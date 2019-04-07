Major Fire At North Delhi Factory, 22 Fire Engines At Spot

A huge broke out at a plastic factory in North Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, in the early hours of Sunday, according to news agency ANI. 22 fire engines are preset at the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Last month, a major fire broke out at a building that houses several important government offices in central Delhi. In the incident, a security personnel died of injuries.

The blaze started on the fifth floor of the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, at the office of the Social Justice Ministry.

Many government offices, including a branch of the Indian Air Force, Water and Sanitation Ministry, Forest Ministry and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are housed in the Antyodaya Bhawan in the CGO complex.

Just a month before that, a huge blaze broke out at a hotel in Karol Bagh that left 17 people dead.

