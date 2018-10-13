Delhi's Minimum Temperature Drops To 16 Degrees, Sky Clear

The minimum of 16.6 degrees Celsius is three notches below the season's average.

The day temperature was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below the season's average, while the city registered a minimum of 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 88 and 32 per cent. The Met office has forecast clear skies along with mist on Sunday morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 33 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 32.4 and 17.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

