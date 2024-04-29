Delhi's Temperature Recorded At 38.3 Degrees Celsius, To Decline In 2 Days

The maximum temperature in Delhi will drop to 35 degrees Celsius in the next two days due to strong surface winds, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The day temperature on Monday was recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

"The temperature will fall by one to two degrees on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it will fall to 35 degrees Celsius," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI.

He said the national capital will have clear skies in the upcoming days with surface winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour during the daytime.

On Monday, the relative humidity oscillated between 23 per cent and 72 per cent during the day. On Tuesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 37 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)