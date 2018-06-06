Delhi's Maximum Temperature Drops To 36.6 Degree Celsius

Yesterday, a dust storm was forecast to hit the city today.
It is likely to occur tonight, an official from the MeT Department said.
The maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 41.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.
The minimum temperature registered today was 28.5 degrees Celsius.
Humidity recorded in the evening was 62 per cent.
"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of thundering development towards the night," the official said.
The temperature recorded at other weather stations in Palam was 38.5 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar (37.5), Lodhi Road (35.2) and Ridge (35.2).