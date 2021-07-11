Delhi's Famous Sadar Bazar Partially Shut Over Covid Violations

Authorities noted crowding and violation of physical distancing norms (Representational)

Delhi's famous Sadar Bazar was today partially shut for three days for violation of Covid norms, said officials.

The authorities on Saturday noted crowding and violation of physical distancing norms at the market, forcing the administration to shut down the place till July 13.

Earlier, the Delhi government ordered the closure of Lajpat Nagar market and Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar for violation of COVID-19 norms.

This is not the first time when a market has been shut by the district administration after the devastating second Covid wave. Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of Covid rules.

Gaffar market - popular for mobile phones and other electronic goods - was also shut earlier his week for 48 hours for rule violations.

Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Restrictions are being eased in a phased manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7.