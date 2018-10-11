Delhi's Air Quality Remains Poor For Third Consecutive Day

The overall air quality index was under the "poor" category in Delhi (File)

Delhi's air quality remained "poor" for the third consecutive day on Wednesday due to change in direction of wind, which is now flowing from stubble-burning areas in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.

The overall air quality index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm stood at 239, which falls under "poor" category.

On Tuesday, Delhi's AQI stood at 256, according to the data by the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

On Wednesday, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon also recorded "poor" air quality levels at 233 and 243 respectively, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10 micrometres) in Delhi stood at 224 and the PM2.5 level was recorded at 102, according to the data.

The drop in the air quality is due to change in direction of wind, which is now flowing from areas in Haryana and Punjab where stubble-burning is taking place, a CPCB official said.

