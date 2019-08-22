Delhi Out Of Flood Danger, Yamuna Water Level Recedes Below Danger Mark

The water level in river Yamuna had started receding on Wednesday.

Water level of river Yamuna that crossed danger mark earlier this week has receded, averting the danger of flood in Delhi for now. On Thursday, the level of water in the river was recorded at 204.95 metres, 0.38 metres below the danger level mark of 205.33 metres, news agency ANI reported.

The water level had started receding on Wednesday and came down to 206.50 metres.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was relieved that people living in the low-lying areas were timely evacuated to safety and no deaths took place.

इस बात का सबसे ज़्यादा संतोष है कि किसी जान का नुक़सान नहीं हुआ। उन विभागों, अफ़सरों और कर्मचारियों को धन्यवाद जिन्होंने रात दिन मेहनत की। पानी पूरी तरह कम हो जाने के बाद अब हमें सभी लोगों को सुरक्षित अपने घरों में पहुँचाना है। https://t.co/W67eWea29F — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2019

On Tuesday, water from the overflowing river had entered in the low-lying areas at Kisan Colony and Yamuna Khadar near Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and the cremation ground at Nigambodh Ghat also got submerged.

For precaution, the vehicular movement on Loha Pul, an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed.

Over 6,000 people were shifted from low-lying areas to safer places in temporary tents.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.