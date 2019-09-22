Delhi Woman Shot Dead By Men On Bike While Waiting For Husband In Car

A 59-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified men on motorcycle in Delhi on Saturday morning. The woman, identified as Usha Sahni, was taking her husband to a hospital for dialysis at around 6:30 in the morning when she was shot at in east Delhi's Patparganj, the police said.

The couple stopped at a temple on their way to the hospital.

The woman, sitting in her car, was waiting for her husband who was inside the temple when a group of men on a bike shot her from close range. The attacks escaped soon after the shooting.

On seeing the woman ying in a pool of blood, her husband, with the help of locals, rushed her to a private hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

She was soon taken to Max Hospital in IP Extension area where she died of injuries.

After reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, the police have suspected a case of mutual enmity. The attackers are yet to be arrested.

(With inputs from ANI)

