Delhi Woman Murders Mother For Threatening To Cut Off Financial Support

The police always suspected the daughter because she kept changing her statement. (Representational)

In the Madangir murder case where an elderly woman was killed, Devyani (24), the daughter of the victim, confessed to the crime and said that she killed her mother because she used to threaten to disinherit her from their ancestral property, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

Earlier, the Delhi Police got the information that a 55-year-old woman had been murdered on Sunday.

The police revealed that Devyani was always their main suspect since she kept changing her statement and was ambiguous while narrating the sequence of events, even though she was present on the spot during the incident.

The police further added that they found no sign of trouble in their room. "Moreover, there was a deep and sharp wound on the neck of the deceased and a lot of blood was scattered on the bedsheet as well as other clothes on the bed but no drop of blood was found on the spot," Delhi police said.

As per the police, Devyani revealed that she, along with Kartik Chauhan, son of Sanjay Chauhan and resident of C-1368, Tigri, killed her mother and tried to give it a colour of robbery.

Police further added that the accused, Devyani was married to Chetan from Greater Noida and also has a four-year-old son. But soon after the marriage, the accused Devyani left her husband and started to live in a relationship with Shibu, resident of Block No 4, Dakshinpuri.

"The deceased was not happy with this relationship and wanted Devyani to break her relationship with Shibu and start living with her husband Chetan," Delhi police added.

The Delhi police revealed that the main reason behind killing her mother was the property. "The deceased was threatening the accused of disowning her from her share of the property and even stopped helping her financially. The accused, then, hatched a plan to kill her mother and involved Kartik who is also a friend of Shibu," Police said.

The Delhi police also revealed that Devyani mixed her mother's and maternal uncle namely Sanjay's tea with sleeping pills. When both of them lost sense, Devyani called Kartik who then killed the deceased by slitting her throat with a surgical blade and throwing it from the window. Thereafter, Devyani gave the jewellery and cash of her mother to Kartik who ran away from the spot.

Both the accused have been arrested and jewellery, cash and surgical blades used in the crime have been seized from on the basis of the accused persons.

Further investigation is on.