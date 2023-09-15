Delhi Woman Ends Up At Hospital For Surgery After Stray Dog Attack

The incident is from South Delhi.

In yet another incident of the stray dog menace, a woman ended up at Delhi's AIIMS hospital with a fractured leg and in need of corrective surgery after being attacked by a pack of dogs at her residential complex.

Security camera footage of the incident shows a woman coming down the stairs from her flat when five to six dogs run towards her. One of them crashes into her, causing her to trip and fall with her leg twisted. The dogs then saunter away.

The woman, 56-year-old Anu Dogra, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center for treatment, where she will undergo a surgical procedure.

Such incidents involving stray dogs are being reported more often now, with videos causing alarm and leading to many housing complexes discouraging residents from feeding them inside the premises.

Videos of several horrific attacks by pet dogs have also surfaced on social media, with concerned people calling for stricter guidelines to prevent such incidents.