Delhi Woman, Attacked By 3 Men On Scooter, Dies After Falling Off Rickshaw

Delhi police said that the three riding a scooty would be arrested soon.

In an unfortunate incident, a woman in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi died after she fell off a rickshaw while resisting an attempt by three men on a scooty to snatch away her bag.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, Delhi Police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman, Sunita Mittal, was on a rickshaw when the men riding a scooter tried to snatch her bag. She fell off the rickshaw while trying to resist their attempts.

Sunita was then taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Delhi Police have said that many teams have been formed and the men would be arrested soon.