Delhi Woman Allegedly Drugged, Raped In Cab; Women Panel Steps In

After reports surfaced about of a 21-year-old woman being "drugged and raped" by a cab driver in the national capital, the Delhi Commission for Women or DCW took suo-moto cognisance of the case today. The women panel has asked the Delhi Police to provide a detailed status report along with the copy of FIR and copy of route map driven by cab for three hours by August 9.

The police said it received information on Sunday from Safdarjung Hospital regarding the sexual assault on the woman.

The woman alleged that she was raped on Friday after she booked a cab from Delhi's Mandir Marg at around 8 p.m.

In her complaint, she said she visited a temple on Friday and later booked a cab. The cab driver then raped her and dropped her near IIT Delhi, police said.

No injury marks were found on her body, they said.

There are some inconsistencies in her version which are being verified, police said, adding that teams have been constituted to catch the accused.

