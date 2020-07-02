Woman, Daughters Run Over By Train, 1-Year-Old Son Found Crying On Tracks

The child was taken to a hospital. His condition is now said to be stable.

A woman and her two daughters were found dead on Thursday on train tracks in Delhi by some officers of the Railway Police Force (RPF), who were stunned to find a one-year-old baby alive near the chopped bodies. The infant escaped the accident that killed his mother and two sisters.

It was around 3:40 am when the Railway Police Force officers received the information that the bodies of a woman and two girls were found on train tracks in northwest Delhi's Mandawali area; they were run over by a train.

"When the officials reached the accident site, they found out that a 30-year-old woman and two girls were run over by a train. They also found a one-year-old child alive near the bodies. He was sitting on the tracks, crying," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Singh.

In a video shot after the infant was found, a man is heard saying: "Is he fine? Is he wounded? I was worried about him. The child is in trauma."

The baby was taken to hospital. His condition is now said to be stable.

A mobile phone - found near the bodies - apparently helped the investigating officers establish the identities of those who were killed in the accident.

The 30-year-old woman has been identified as Kiran, a resident of a neighborhood in Mandawali. She is suspected to have killed herself and her children after a fight with her husband. She had two daughters - a five-year-old and a six-year-old.

According to the police, her husband is an e-rikshaw driver. Last evening when he returned home, he found his wife, children missing. Initial probe suggests that the woman was upset over domestic disputes.