Winter Is Here. AAP Announces With 'Mufflerman' Arvind Kejriwal Pic

Arvind Kejriwal is popularly known as 'Mufflerman' on social media.

'Tis the season and Delhiites have brought out their sweaters, jackets, and blankets to combat the temperatures as low as 6.2 degrees Celsius. The Delhi government also made an 'official announcement' of the arrival of winter with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stepping out with his trademark muffler.

Mr Kejriwal, who is popularly known as 'Mufflerman' on social media, was spotted in a grey muffler during the inauguration of 500 new electric buses.

The image was shared by Aam Aadmi Party on their social media handles. "The muffler is out, winter has officially arrived in Delhi," AAP wrote while sharing the photo.

Arvind Kejriwal discarded the muffler in 2020 amid a conscious rebranding effort and has since adopted with a more contemporary look. But the coldest day of the season seems to have forced the 51-year-old to bring out the famed winter accessory.

The national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures for the last couple of days. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday at 6.8 degrees Celsius, and on Monday at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 358 ('very poor').

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.