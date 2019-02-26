Light Rains In Several Parts Of Delhi

The Met office has forecast overcast skies along with the possibility of light rain tomorrow. (File)

Light rains coupled with strong surface winds lashed several parts of the city on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, a Met department official said.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, received 2.4 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and "traces" of rainfall till 5.30 pm.

The Met office has forecast overcast skies along with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorm on Wednesday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 20 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius.