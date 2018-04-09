Monday Morning Rain Hits Rush Hour Traffic In Delhi, Jams Reported

Private weather forecaster Skymet too says Delhi and the National Capital Region may see strong winds as well. The agency says hailstorms are possible in Delhi, parts of south Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.
On Friday evening, a sudden dust storm and rain hit Delhi leading to sevelay flight diversions and delays. 24 incoming flights were diverted out of Delhi on Friday.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 9, 2018
Traffic is heavy on Gurugram Road - Pared Road (GGR-PDR) due to water logging . Kindly avoid the stretch.
Traffic is heavy near RTR T-Point and Munirka due to water logging . Kindly avoid the stretch.
Traffic is heavy near RTR T-Point and Munirka due to water logging . Kindly avoid the stretch.
Temperatures in Delhi are expected to hover around 33 to 36.6 degrees. No heatwave conditions are expected in the country, the Met department said.
Weather forecasters, however had warned that this summer, the average temperatures in most parts of India are expected to be "above normal" between April and June.
The spell of rain comes as a relief after a week that saw soaring temperatures. Early last week, both the maximum and minimum temperatures in the Delhi-NCR region were above the normal average.