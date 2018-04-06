Sudden Dust Storm In Delhi Dips Mercury

The storm and possible rain would bring much needed relief from the scorching heat



March too followed the same pattern, with the national capital recording only traces of rainfall on March 21. April also started on a dry note but the onset of the storm may bring more relief and rain to the city relieving the residents of the heat.



In wake of the rains, both day and night temperatures would fall and start settling around near normal. This storm and possible rain would bring much needed relief from the scorching heat in afternoon and nights. The skies looked pleasant with cool but strong winds blowing that certainly helped beat the heat in the skin-scorching Sun's presence. March too followed the same pattern, with the national capital recording only traces of rainfall on March 21. April also started on a dry note but the onset of the storm may bring more relief and rain to the city relieving the residents of the heat.In wake of the rains, both day and night temperatures would fall and start settling around near normal. This storm and possible rain would bring much needed relief from the scorching heat in afternoon and nights. The skies looked pleasant with cool but strong winds blowing that certainly helped beat the heat in the skin-scorching Sun's presence.

Delhi witnessed a massive dust storm after days of sweltering heat which brought down the temperature today evening. The storm hit the national capital early evening with light drizzle following the storm. This comes as a big relief from the scorching Sun that had the temperatures soaring. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 33 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius respectively. For past many days, both the maximum and minimum temperatures in the Delhi NCR region have been settling above the normal average.Delhi-NCR is all set to record thunderstorm and dust storm for the next 24-48 hours. Rain started off after a while lowering temperatures further.The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily, while pedestrians rushed to seek shelter.Rains have been scarce since the beginning of the year. While January just saw one rainy day recording mere 4.4 mm of rain, February remained absolutely dry.