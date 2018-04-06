Sudden Dust Storm In Delhi Dips Mercury

Delhi-NCR is all set to record thunderstorm and dust storm for the next 24-48 hours. Rain started off after a while lowering temperatures further.
The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily, while pedestrians rushed to seek shelter.
Rains have been scarce since the beginning of the year. While January just saw one rainy day recording mere 4.4 mm of rain, February remained absolutely dry.
The storm and possible rain would bring much needed relief from the scorching heat
In wake of the rains, both day and night temperatures would fall and start settling around near normal. This storm and possible rain would bring much needed relief from the scorching heat in afternoon and nights. The skies looked pleasant with cool but strong winds blowing that certainly helped beat the heat in the skin-scorching Sun's presence.