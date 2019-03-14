Light Rain, Thundershower Likely In Delhi Today

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in Delhi with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the later part of the day.

Delhi | | Updated: March 14, 2019 11:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Light Rain, Thundershower Likely In Delhi Today

Light rain or thundershower may hit Delhi in the later part of the day. (FILE PHOTO)


New Delhi: 

Light rain or thundershower may hit Delhi in the later part of the day, the Met office said, even as residents of the national capital woke up to a cool Thursday morning.

The minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the later part of the day.

The humidity level was recorded at 87 per cent.

Yesterday's minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi Weather TodayDelhi rain todayDelhi weather

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHarley DavidsonMercedes AMG C43Mi Note 7 ProVoter List

................................ Advertisement ................................